New Berlin Airport Officially Opens, Nine Years Late

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:48 PM

New Berlin airport officially opens, nine years late

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Berlin's new international airport opened Saturday nine years late and in the middle of an air transport crisis with flights, welcoming flights by German carrier Lufthansa and low-cost pioneer Easyjet.

The Easyjet plane made the short hop from nearby Tegel airport in Berlin while Lufthansa flew in from the southern city of Munich to land at Willy-Brandt, named after the famous chancellor and meant to celebrate German reunification but which became mired in delays, scandals and false steps.

