New Berlin airport officially opens, nine years late

Berlin's new international airport opened Saturday nine years late and in the middle of an air transport crisis with flights, welcoming flights by German carrier Lufthansa and low-cost pioneer Easyjet

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Berlin's new international airport opened Saturday nine years late and in the middle of an air transport crisis with flights, welcoming flights by German carrier Lufthansa and low-cost pioneer Easyjet.

The Easyjet plane made the short hop from nearby Tegel airport in Berlin while Lufthansa flew in from the southern city of Munich to land at Willy-Brandt, named after the famous chancellor and meant to celebrate German reunification but which became mired in delays, scandals and false steps.