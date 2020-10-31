New Berlin Airport Officially Opens, Nine Years Late
Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:48 PM
Berlin's new international airport opened Saturday nine years late and in the middle of an air transport crisis with flights, welcoming flights by German carrier Lufthansa and low-cost pioneer Easyjet
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Berlin's new international airport opened Saturday nine years late and in the middle of an air transport crisis with flights, welcoming flights by German carrier Lufthansa and low-cost pioneer Easyjet.
The Easyjet plane made the short hop from nearby Tegel airport in Berlin while Lufthansa flew in from the southern city of Munich to land at Willy-Brandt, named after the famous chancellor and meant to celebrate German reunification but which became mired in delays, scandals and false steps.