New Biden-Putin Talks Possible But Must Come Under Right Circumstances - US Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The United States has not put off the table a new round of talks between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but such talks must come under the right circumstances, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday

"We have not put that off the table, but it has to be under the right circumstances," Thomas-Greenfield told CNN when asked whether the United States plans to have the two leaders engage in diplomatic discussions on the issue of Ukraine.

