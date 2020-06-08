New Bill Calls for Setting Up Police Brutality Register Open to US Public - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A new bill to reform and monitor police behavior in the United States would set up a national register open to the public that would record all cases of police brutality and the reasons why officers have been fired, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference on Monday.

"[The bill would] increase data transparency changes to police practices and training this has never been done before at Federal level," Schumer said.

The legislation would also ban the police to use chokeholds, mandate the use of body cameras, restrict use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality while setting up a national database of identifying all officers recorded as using excessive force in any incident.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during the press conference that the Justice in Policing Act would permit victims of police brutality and their families to file civil lawsuits, rolling back police immunities that the US Supreme Court has decreed in recent years.

The bill would also make lynching a federal hate crime for the first time, Pelosi said.