New Bill Envisages Russian Constitutional Court Reduction To 11 From 19 Judges - Lawmaker

New Bill Envisages Russian Constitutional Court Reduction to 11 From 19 Judges - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) According to a draft law submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the State Duma in pursuance of constitutional amendments, the number of the Russian Constitutional Court judges will be reduced to 11 from 19, Andrei Klishas, the chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house's constitutional legislation committee, told Sputnik.

"The Federal constitutional law enshrines provisions, according to which the Russian Constitutional Court consists of 11 judges, including the chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court and his deputy," Klishas said.

