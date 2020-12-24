UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Bill From House Democrats Seeks $2,000 COVID-19 Payments For Americans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:48 PM

New Bill From House Democrats Seeks $2,000 COVID-19 Payments for Americans

Legislation to raise direct COVID-19 payments to individual Americans from $600 approved in a recent bill to $2,000 was introduced by the US House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Legislation to raise direct COVID-19 payments to individual Americans from $600 approved in a recent bill to $2,000 was introduced by the US House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal on Thursday.

"For months, Democrats have consistently sought to provide Americans with a substantial second round of direct financial assistance. Now that the President has finally endorsed that idea as well, we're ready to immediately pass the CASH Act to put an additional $2,000 into the pockets of folks in need," Neal said in a press release announcing the legislation.

President Donald Trump has criticized $600 payments in the latest congressionally approved COVID-19 relief bill as too small, although the president stopped short of an explicit veto threat.

Earlier on Thursday, House Republicans rejected an attempt to boost payments to $2,000 during a pro-forma session, which requires a unanimous vote to approve any legislation, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters.

House Democrats, Hoyer said, would meet again on Monday in a renewed effort to increase the payments to the $2,000 level embraced by Trump.

The payments are part of a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved as part of a massive spending bill needed to fund the US government in fiscal 2021.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Democrats Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Nepalese Ambassador Meets With Indian Army Chief A ..

2 minutes ago

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

2 hours ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

2 hours ago

300,000 SMEs to get Rs 500,000 grant under NBDP fr ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops LWMC from using vehicles, ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli grieved over death of Mazhar Abbas's demise ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.