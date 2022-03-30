New Bill Seeks to Strip US Intel Officials of Clearance for Doubting Biden Son Laptop Saga

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US Rep. Matt Gaetz is introducing legislation to end the security clearance of intelligence officials who signed a public letter decrying content taken from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden as Russian disinformation, the lawmaker's office said on Tuesday.

"Today, U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) will introduce the 'Spook Who Cried Wolf Resolution,' a House Resolution to indefinitely bar security clearances for 51 intelligence officials who publicly signed a letter decrying the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation," Gaetz's office said in a press release.

The intelligence officials in October 2020 signed a letter expressing suspicions that emails recovered from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden were part of a Russian information operation.

Signatories of the letter included former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Directors Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta and John Brennan.

Hunter Biden told a prostitute that he had a laptop stolen by Russians while he was close to overdosing on narcotics in a Las Vegas hotel in 2018, adding that he was worried it could be used to blackmail him, according to video acquired by the Daily Mail.

Hunter Biden also abandoned a laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 while his father Joe Biden was running for US president, the contents of which were later made public.

The emails were confirmed as legitimate by The New York Times in March 2022. Four of the 51 signatories maintain their support for the letter, the press release said.