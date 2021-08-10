UrduPoint.com

New Bill Targets 'Radio Energy' Attacks On US Diplomats Round World - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A proposed new bill would sanction any foreign government found responsible for carrying out radio frequency energy-directed attacks on US diplomats and other personnel around the world, Republicans on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Monday.

"Within 60 days after receiving persuasive information that a foreign government is responsible for such attacks, [the bill] requires the President to determine and report to Congress," the proposed legislation said. "If the President determines that a foreign government has conducted such attacks, [it]requires the imposition of certain sanctions against that government."

Proposed by Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican, the legislation is aimed at addressing the attacks on US diplomatic personnel happening around the world that the National academy of Sciences said are likely caused by "directed, pulsed radio frequency energy," and holding those responsible accountable, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a press release.

"What first started in Havana in late 2016 has now expanded to more than 130 possible cases from all around the world - including right here in Washington, DC. That's why I've introduced the Havana Syndrome Attacks Response Act. We must find out who is behind these attacks and hold them responsible." McCaul said.

The act was designed to detect, deter and punish such attacks, provide assistance to harmed US personnel and hold responsible any persons, entities, or governments who carried them out, the legislation said.

