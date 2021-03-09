New Bill Would Let US Citizens Sue Foreign Governments for Cyber Attacks - Release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Proposed new legislation in Congress would allow Americans to sue foreign governments over cyber attacks conducted against US citizens or other targets, US Congressman Colin Allred said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, Congressman Colin Allred led his bipartisan colleagues ..., in introducing the Homeland and Cyber Threat (HACT) Act," the release said. "This bill would allow Americans to make claims in Federal or state courts against foreign states that conduct or engage in cyberattacks against Americans.

Cyberattacks against Americans were increasing and Congress needed to give US citizens the tools they needed to fight back against foreign attacks, Allred said in the release.

"This legislation does just that by giving Americans the ability to hold foreign governments accountable for damage done by cyberattacks," he added.

Cyber attacks were already impacting US national security and the HACT Act would provide a common-sense tool in the fight against foreign-directed cyber attacks, Congressman Andy Kim said in the release.