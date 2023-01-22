UrduPoint.com

New Bird Flu Outbreak Detected In Japan - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 08:10 AM

New Bird Flu Outbreak Detected in Japan - Authorities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) About 140,000 chickens will be culled in Japan's Chiba Prefecture amid a new outbreak of bird flu, local authorities say.

The outbreak appears to have started at a poultry farm in the city of Sosa. Genetic analysis has confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza there, the local administration said in a Sunday statement.

The authorities have imposed a ban on the transportation of chickens and eggs within a 3-kilometer (1.

9-mile) radius around the farm.

The first cases of avian influenza in Japan were detected in October, 2022. The number of chickens culled in Japan amid bird flu outbreaks this season is approaching a record 11 million. The previous record was set when 9.87 birds were culled between November 2020 and March 2021.

On Thursday, Japanese media reported that a new bird flu outbreak had erupted at a farm in Gunma Prefecture, where 450,000 chickens were going to get culled.

Related Topics

Japan March October November Influenza Sunday 2020 Media Million

Recent Stories

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

8 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

8 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

8 hours ago
 RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze ..

RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze Broadcaster's Accounts

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.