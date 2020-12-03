UrduPoint.com
New Bird Flu Outbreak Detected In Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture - Reports

Thu 03rd December 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) A new outbreak of bird flu has been detected in the prefecture of Miyazaki on the Japanese island of Kyushu, Japan's media reported on Thursday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the farm hit by the outbreak hosts some 36,000 broiler chickens, while within the 10-kilometer (over 6 miles) area usually used to quarantine the affected territory 94 farms with around 4.4 million chickens are located.

The highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu was first detected at a bird farm in the prefecture of Kagawa, where nearly 4,000 chickens died between November 1 and 4. Since then, a number of outbreaks have been detected in the provinces of Kagawa, Miyazaki, Hyogo and Fukuoka, and the authorities ordered the extermination of more than a million chickens.

Outbreaks of bird flu have also been recently detected in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium.

