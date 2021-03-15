UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Blast In Afghanistan's Kabul Leaves At Least 15 Civilians Injured - Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

New Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul Leaves At Least 15 Civilians Injured - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 15 people were injured in a third explosion within 24 hours in the Afghan capital of Kabul, with all three of them targeting buses, local police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Dahan e Bagh area of Kabul's Second District, police said in a statement, adding that those wounded were taken to a hospital.

According to the Afghan media reports, citing sources, the blast targeted a bus that was carrying staffers of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Two other explosions in Kabul killed three people and injured 12 others on Sunday evening. The blasts occurred consequently within an hour in different parts of the city, targeting passenger buses. The first incident took place in District 3, killing one person and wounding five others, and the second explosion hit a vehicle in District 6, resulting in two fatalities and seven injuries.

The Taliban have not yet claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Police Technology Vehicle Bagh Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

18 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

53 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

1 hour ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

1 hour ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

1 hour ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.