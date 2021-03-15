KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 15 people were injured in a third explosion within 24 hours in the Afghan capital of Kabul, with all three of them targeting buses, local police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Dahan e Bagh area of Kabul's Second District, police said in a statement, adding that those wounded were taken to a hospital.

According to the Afghan media reports, citing sources, the blast targeted a bus that was carrying staffers of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Two other explosions in Kabul killed three people and injured 12 others on Sunday evening. The blasts occurred consequently within an hour in different parts of the city, targeting passenger buses. The first incident took place in District 3, killing one person and wounding five others, and the second explosion hit a vehicle in District 6, resulting in two fatalities and seven injuries.

The Taliban have not yet claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.