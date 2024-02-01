New blast reported off Yemen after US strikes

A new explosion was reported off Yemen on Thursday after overnight US strikes targeted 10 attack drones and a ground control station

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A new explosion was reported off Yemen on Thursday after overnight US strikes targeted 10 attack drones and a ground control station .

The explosion, reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, happened near a vessel west of the port city of Hodeida.

No damage to the ship or injuries to the crew was reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which followed a flurry of missile strikes by the Huthis who have harassed Red Sea shipping for months, triggering reprisal attacks by the United States and Britain.