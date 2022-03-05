UrduPoint.com

New Blockchain Real Estate Platform To Launch In Latin America Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Blockchain firm DTV is launching a new hybrid Web3 land management platform in San Salvador on March 9 at an event that will draw technology and political leaders from around the world, the company said in a press release.

DTV said it is the only company that incorporates a hybrid web3 solution that includes hardware and blockchain software technology for property title management.

The event will feature a roundtable discussion with Bitcoin pioneer Nick Spanos and NFT Technologies CEO Mario Nawfal, among others.

Former Haiti Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe, Prince Juan de Bagration of Georgia, and UN virtual reality creator Marcus Shingles will be among the guest speakers, the release said.

DTV, a global company led by CEO Anton Glotser - with offices in Latin America, Ukraine and Miami - said it currently works with the governments of Honduras and El Salvador and plans to publicly list at $130 million valuation on multiple exchanges around the world in the coming year.

