UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Boeing 777X Finishes First Test Flight

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:40 AM

New Boeing 777X Finishes First Test Flight

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The new Boeing 777X jetliner has successfully finished its first test flight, which had been delayed earlier this week.

The maiden flight was conducted over the state of Washington and lasted about four hours. The passenger plane landed at Boeing Field (King County International Airport) near downtown Seattle at 2:00 p. m. local time (22: 00 GMT) on Saturday.

"Congratulations to our customers and 777X team on today's safe and successful flight, the first of many for the 777X as we continue our rigorous test program," Boeing said on Twitter after the live stream of the maiden flight ended.

The test flight was initially scheduled for January 23 but was postponed due to bad weather.

US President Donald Trump told CNBC last week that Boeing was a "very disappointing company."

Boeing has had a difficult year defending its safety record after investigations by US authorities into two crashes involving its 777 Max jet suggested the company was slow in acting on early information on risks involving the planes.

Related Topics

Weather Washington Twitter Company Trump Seattle January Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

30 minutes ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

46 minutes ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

1 hour ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

2 hours ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

3 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.