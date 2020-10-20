New Bolivian Government to Take Office in 1st Half of November - Supreme Electoral Court

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The post-election Bolivian government will assume its responsibilities in the first half of November but the exact date will be defined in the coming days, the head of the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) stated.

"The Executive Power will take office during the first half of November. We do not have an exact date because we depend on factors over which we have no information," President of the TSE Salvador Romero said at the press conference on Monday.

The date when the new government will assume its responsibilities is not stipulated in the electoral schedule as the presidential election was held early due to the political crisis that started at the end of 2019.

Romero also explained that the date of the new government's inauguration will depend on the results of the vote, because if the ballots of any polling station are annulled for legal reasons the voting must be repeated during the next two Sundays.

The head of the TSE stated that 87 percent of all Bolivian citizens participated in the presidential election, which is the highest rate in the democratic history of the country and of all Latin American region.

According to official TSE results, with 36.48 percent of the votes counted, Movement for Socialism (MAS) party candidate Luis Arce is ahead of his principal opponent, ex-President Carlos Mesa.