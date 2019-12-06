UrduPoint.com
New Bolivian Military Chief Orders To Stop Using 'Fatherland Or Death' Chant In Ceremonies

Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Bolivia's new armed forces commander, Carlos Sergio Orellana Centellas, has broken with the tradition of using the chant "Fatherland or death, we shall win!" in military ceremonies.

The slogan was introduced by then President Evo Morales to underscore the South American nation's anti-imperialistic ideology and mirrored the motto associated with Cuba's Fidel Casto.

"To promote a culture of peace and ensure the well-being of the citizens of our beloved fatherland ... starting today the expression 'Patria o muerte venceremos' has been abolished," the order shared by the RKM broadcaster read.

Morales stepped down and escaped to Mexico after his reelection in October prompted mass rallies. Many senior government officials quit in protest. An interim government called a new vote for mid-March. The former president is banned from running.

