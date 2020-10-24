UrduPoint.com
New Bolivian President Luis Arce to Be Sworn in on November 8 - Senate

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The inauguration ceremony of new Bolivian President Luis Arce will be held on November 8, the national Senate said.

"President of the parliament Eva Copa said that the final session of the legislative assembly would be held on October 29, while the inauguration of President-elect Luis Arce will take place on November 8," the Senate wrote on its official Twitter page on late Friday.

On Friday, Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Arce, the candidate of former President Evo Morales' Movement to Socialism party (MAS), secured victory in the presidential election, held on October 18, with 55.1 percent of the vote.

MAS has also gained the majority of seats in the Bolivian parliament.

