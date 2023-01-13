UrduPoint.com

New Book Claims Biden Distrusts US Secret Service, Believes Still Loyal To Trump - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 09:40 PM

New Book Claims Biden Distrusts US Secret Service, Believes Still Loyal to Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A soon-to-be-released book by author and documentary filmmaker Chris Whipple claims that President Joe Biden is distrustful of US Secret Service agents and believes they may still be loyal to his predecessor Donald Trump, Vox reported on Friday.

Whipple claims in his "The Fight of His Life" that Biden is distrustful of the Secret Service to such an extent that he refuses to speak freely near agents who guard him, the report said.

In addition, Biden reportedly thinks that the Secret Service lied about an incident involving his German shepherd biting an agent, the report said.

The book also discusses Biden's dislike of Trump and the unsuccessful attempt to remove the resolute desk from the Oval Office because it was allegedly tainted by his predecessor, the report said.

The book, which is set to be released on January 17, contains numerous instances detailing Biden's insecurities and concerns about Trump's potential attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, the report added.

The White House issued a statement in which it refused to either confirm or deny any of the claims laid out in the book, according to the report.

Related Topics

Election White House German Trump Resolute January May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

1 hour ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.