New Book Claims Biden Distrusts US Secret Service, Believes Still Loyal to Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A soon-to-be-released book by author and documentary filmmaker Chris Whipple claims that President Joe Biden is distrustful of US Secret Service agents and believes they may still be loyal to his predecessor Donald Trump, Vox reported on Friday.

Whipple claims in his "The Fight of His Life" that Biden is distrustful of the Secret Service to such an extent that he refuses to speak freely near agents who guard him, the report said.

In addition, Biden reportedly thinks that the Secret Service lied about an incident involving his German shepherd biting an agent, the report said.

The book also discusses Biden's dislike of Trump and the unsuccessful attempt to remove the resolute desk from the Oval Office because it was allegedly tainted by his predecessor, the report said.

The book, which is set to be released on January 17, contains numerous instances detailing Biden's insecurities and concerns about Trump's potential attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, the report added.

The White House issued a statement in which it refused to either confirm or deny any of the claims laid out in the book, according to the report.