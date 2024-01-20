New Book Recalls Heroics Of The "Oskar Schindler Of China"
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The launch ceremony of a book about the time John Rabe spent in China was hosted by Beijing Union University and Research Press on Friday afternoon.
John Rabe, dubbed the "Oskar Schindler of China," and dozens of other foreigners risked their lives to set up an international safety zone in Nanjing, and thereby saved the lives of more than 200,000 Chinese people between 1937 and 1938.
The book, "Rabe and China," contains the diary of John Rabe and other relevant documents and recounts the 30 years he spent in China in places including Beijing, Tianjin and Nanjing, as well as the enduring friendship between the Rabe family and China. The diary and documents were supplied by friends and relatives of Rabe who also gave their permission for it to be used in this book.
The book was written by John Rabe's grandson, German reproductive endocrinologist Thomas Rabe.
"Today is a very important day for the friendship of the Rabe family and China, which has been continuing for four generations and over 115 years," Thomas Rabe said in a video address at the ceremony.
After reviewing his grandfather's experiences in China, as well as his own collaboration and friendship with Chinese medical experts, he said that the cooperation of the Rabe family over four generations with China is proof of a strong bond between the Rabe family and China, or between Germany and China in general, today and in the future.
Ding Bo, chief editor of Research Press, said the book not only records the history of the Nanjing Massacre from different perspectives, but also interprets the mental and emotional basis of John Rabe's feat back then, as well as the efforts made by his descendants to publicize his deeds and inherit his spirit.
Recent Stories
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
More Stories From World
-
10 arrested for trafficking stimulant tablets in Myanmar's Yangon4 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards arrest three individuals attempting to smuggle 60 Kg of Khat14 minutes ago
-
Colombian mission to Antarctica analyzes climate change footprints24 minutes ago
-
Arab Board Exams for general surgery commence at Aden General Hospital24 minutes ago
-
'Queen Wen' taking inspiration from Li Na at Australian Open44 minutes ago
-
Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 concludes 5th edition with participation of 778 drivers, Co-drivers54 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation to share expertise during Engineering and Healthcare Show1 hour ago
-
Kidnapping of five sisters sparks outcry in Nigeria1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz blitzes Chinese teen as Swiatek aims to extend hot streak1 hour ago
-
Saoirse Ronan explores 'ugliness' of addiction with Sundance film 'The Outrun'1 hour ago
-
TSMC to launch chipmaking plant in Japan, but US plant to face delays2 hours ago
-
Jokic, Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss2 hours ago