New boy Gimenez living AC Milan dream ahead of Feyenoord return

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Santiago Gimenez is living his childhood dream of being AC Milan striker, following in the footsteps of some of his biggest heroes as he prepares to take on former team Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Mexico striker Gimenez returns to the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday night, barely a week after moving to Italian giants Milan with his sights set on dumping Feyenoord out of the Champions League at the play-off stage.

The 23-year-old signed for Milan as a replacement for Alvaro Morata on deadline day of the winter transfer window and has already made an impression on supporters.

Having already set up fellow new arrival Joao Felix on their debuts in last week's Italian Cup triumph over Roma, Gimenez then showed what he can do in front of goal with a classy curling finish which sealed a 2-0 win in his Serie A bow at Empoli on Saturday.

After those two impressive substitute appearances Gimenez is set to line-up against a Feyenoord team in turmoil after the sacking of Arne Slot's replacement as coach Brian Priske, in what is set to be a red-hot atmosphere.

"There are a lot of conflicting emotions. Honestly I wanted it to be Milan against Feyenoord because had I stayed at Feyenoord I would have played against the team I always dreamed of playing for," said Gimenez in a recent interview with Milan's in-house tv station.

"But now I'm at Milan it will be great because I'll be able to see my Rotterdam family and a club I'm really connected to. It's a chance to say goodbye to a team with which I had some wonderful times."

Gimenez has been a fan of Italian football and a Milan supporter since childhood and was a target for the seven-time European champions in the summer before they signed Morata instead.