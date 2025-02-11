New Boy Gimenez Living AC Milan Dream Ahead Of Feyenoord Return
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Santiago Gimenez is living his childhood dream of being AC Milan striker, following in the footsteps of some of his biggest heroes as he prepares to take on former team Feyenoord in the Champions League.
Mexico striker Gimenez returns to the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday night, barely a week after moving to Italian giants Milan with his sights set on dumping Feyenoord out of the Champions League at the play-off stage.
The 23-year-old signed for Milan as a replacement for Alvaro Morata on deadline day of the winter transfer window and has already made an impression on supporters.
Having already set up fellow new arrival Joao Felix on their debuts in last week's Italian Cup triumph over Roma, Gimenez then showed what he can do in front of goal with a classy curling finish which sealed a 2-0 win in his Serie A bow at Empoli on Saturday.
After those two impressive substitute appearances Gimenez is set to line-up against a Feyenoord team in turmoil after the sacking of Arne Slot's replacement as coach Brian Priske, in what is set to be a red-hot atmosphere.
"There are a lot of conflicting emotions. Honestly I wanted it to be Milan against Feyenoord because had I stayed at Feyenoord I would have played against the team I always dreamed of playing for," said Gimenez in a recent interview with Milan's in-house tv station.
"But now I'm at Milan it will be great because I'll be able to see my Rotterdam family and a club I'm really connected to. It's a chance to say goodbye to a team with which I had some wonderful times."
Gimenez has been a fan of Italian football and a Milan supporter since childhood and was a target for the seven-time European champions in the summer before they signed Morata instead.
Recent Stories
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..
DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024
4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..
IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young Arab Leaders Forum ahead of W ..
More Stories From World
-
New boy Gimenez living AC Milan dream ahead of Feyenoord return6 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US6 hours ago
-
Kosovo set for deadlock after PM falls short of election majority6 hours ago
-
Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK: govt7 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: SPIE7 hours ago
-
Ecuador president forced into election run-off against leftist rival7 hours ago
-
US, Egyptian security peronnel inspect traffic on key Gaza route7 hours ago
-
Trump team orders work pause at US consumer protection agency7 hours ago
-
Syrians back to famed Palmyra ruins scarred by IS7 hours ago
-
Hamas says stops Gaza hostage release 'until further notice'8 hours ago
-
Trump to impose new 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum8 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: DivX, LLC8 hours ago