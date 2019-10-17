UrduPoint.com
New Brexit Deal 'Fair,' 'Balanced' - Juncker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

A new Brexit agreement is "fair" and "balanced," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday, roughly at the same time as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the deal was reached

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) A new Brexit agreement is "fair" and "balanced," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday, roughly at the same time as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the deal was reached.

"Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal," Juncker tweeted.

