Open Menu

New BRI Barter Hub Opens In Xiong'an With RMB 4.5 Billion In Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM

New BRI barter hub opens in Xiong'an with RMB 4.5 billion in deals

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) China (Xiong'an) International Digital Barter Industrial Park's Belt and Road Barter Trading Center was unveiled on December 19 in Xiong'an New Area, China.

This significant event marked a new chapter in the development of cross-border barter trade and economic cooperation along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The event saw the launch of the Belt and Road National Barter Project, which includes three main categories of goods: general commodities, capacity building, and smart agriculture products.

On the occasion, a total of 10 companies, the first batch to enter the Industrial Park, signed strategic cooperation agreements, marking a significant milestone in the development of the trade center. In total, agreements worth up to RMB 4.5 billion were reached for cross-border barter business collaborations, CEN reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony attracted foreign representatives from various BRI countries, including Russia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, underscoring the international scope and growing importance of BRI.

The China (Xiong'an) International Digital Barter Industrial Park aims to leverage modern information technology to build a digitalized, intelligent, and efficient barter trading system. By offering one-stop services, reducing transaction costs, and improving trading efficiency, the park intends to attract more domestic and international businesses. This initiative is expected to drive the large-scale and professional development of barter trade, further enhancing economic exchanges among BRI countries.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Bangladesh Business Russia China Agriculture Road Indonesia Myanmar December Event From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

13 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

13 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

13 hours ago
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

13 hours ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

13 hours ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

13 hours ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

13 hours ago
 Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: K ..

Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

13 hours ago
 US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legac ..

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

13 hours ago

More Stories From World