BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) China (Xiong'an) International Digital Barter Industrial Park's Belt and Road Barter Trading Center was unveiled on December 19 in Xiong'an New Area, China.

This significant event marked a new chapter in the development of cross-border barter trade and economic cooperation along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The event saw the launch of the Belt and Road National Barter Project, which includes three main categories of goods: general commodities, capacity building, and smart agriculture products.

On the occasion, a total of 10 companies, the first batch to enter the Industrial Park, signed strategic cooperation agreements, marking a significant milestone in the development of the trade center. In total, agreements worth up to RMB 4.5 billion were reached for cross-border barter business collaborations, CEN reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony attracted foreign representatives from various BRI countries, including Russia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, underscoring the international scope and growing importance of BRI.

The China (Xiong'an) International Digital Barter Industrial Park aims to leverage modern information technology to build a digitalized, intelligent, and efficient barter trading system. By offering one-stop services, reducing transaction costs, and improving trading efficiency, the park intends to attract more domestic and international businesses. This initiative is expected to drive the large-scale and professional development of barter trade, further enhancing economic exchanges among BRI countries.

