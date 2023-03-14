UrduPoint.com

New Budget To Support Cooperation With Roscosmos On ICC With 'Small Amount' - NASA

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 12:50 AM

New Budget to Support Cooperation With Roscosmos on ICC With 'Small Amount' - NASA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) NASA's proposal budget allocates a "small amount" of funding to support continuous cooperation with the Russian space agency Roscosmos at the International Space Station (ISS), Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kathy Lueders said on Monday.

"There is a small amount that we support the Roscosmos with our international space station on orbit," Lueders said during a press briefing.

The funds will be used to continue to support what NASA has been approved to do by Congress, Lauders added.

On Thursday, the White House issued a document saying President Joe Biden's budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 requests $27.7 billion in discretionary budget authority for NASA - an increase of $1.8 billion from the 2023 enacted level.

Biden will submit the budget proposal to Congress and it will serve as a blueprint for lawmakers in crafting their own budget legislation.

The US Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse as it is up to lawmakers to approve all spending levels for government agencies and programs.

Related Topics

Russia Budget White House Congress All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

15 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

8 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

10 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

10 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.