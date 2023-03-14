New Budget to Support Cooperation With Roscosmos on ICC With 'Small Amount' - NASA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) NASA's proposal budget allocates a "small amount" of funding to support continuous cooperation with the Russian space agency Roscosmos at the International Space Station (ISS), Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kathy Lueders said on Monday.

"There is a small amount that we support the Roscosmos with our international space station on orbit," Lueders said during a press briefing.

The funds will be used to continue to support what NASA has been approved to do by Congress, Lauders added.

On Thursday, the White House issued a document saying President Joe Biden's budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 requests $27.7 billion in discretionary budget authority for NASA - an increase of $1.8 billion from the 2023 enacted level.

Biden will submit the budget proposal to Congress and it will serve as a blueprint for lawmakers in crafting their own budget legislation.

The US Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse as it is up to lawmakers to approve all spending levels for government agencies and programs.