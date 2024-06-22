New Caledonia Independence Activist To Be Held In France
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
A pro-independence leader in the French Pacific territory New Caledonia will be held in France after being charged Saturday over deadly riots last month, his lawyer said
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A pro-independence leader in the French Pacific territory New Caledonia will be held in France after being charged Saturday over deadly riots last month, his lawyer said.
Christian Tein, head of the CCAT group, will be sent almost 17,000 kilometres (10,500 miles) to France with the group's communications chief Brenda Wanabo.
An investigating magistrate charged Tein in New Caledonia's capital Noumea on Saturday. He was the first from a group of 11 people arrested Wednesday to be charged over the violence, in which nine people died, including two police.
Hundreds more were wounded, and around 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion) of damage was inflicted during the troubles.
Authorities did not immediately say what charges Tein faces, although Noumea chief prosecutor Yves Dupas said his investigation covered armed robbery and complicity in murder or attempted murder.
Tein's lawyer Pierre Ortent said he was "stupefied" that his client would be sent to a prison in Mulhouse in eastern France. Wanabo's representative Thomas Gruet said she would be sent to Dijon.
Dupas confirmed that some of those arrested on Wednesday would be transferred to custody in France, without giving Names.
"No-one had any idea in advance that they would be sent to mainland France. These are totally exceptional steps" for New Caledonia, Ortent said.
Gruet said Wanabo, a mother of three children, "had never called for violence" and was "distraught" to be separated from her family.
"The legal system has committed every error in managing this crisis," he added, saying magistrates were "answering to purely political considerations".
Stephane Bonomo, lawyer for another detainee, Gilles Joredie, said the prosecutors actions was creating "martyrs for the independence cause".
Riots, street barricades and looting broke out in New Caledonia in mid-May over an electoral reform that indigenous Kanak people said would leave them in a permanent minority, putting independence hopes definitively out of reach.
France's government repeatedly accused Tein's CCAT of orchestrating the violence, to which it responded by sending over 3,000 troops and police to the territory. The CCAT has denied being behind the riots.
sc-tb-cm/tgb/tw
Recent Stories
IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh
Football: Euro 2024 results
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission
Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Depart ..
Tennis: Queen's ATP results
Two dead in Kenya youth protests
50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance
Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated
Former French president Hollande says Macron ascendency 'is over'
More Stories From World
-
Football: Euro 2024 results21 seconds ago
-
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission25 seconds ago
-
Two dead in Kenya youth protests27 seconds ago
-
Former French president Hollande says Macron ascendency 'is over'9 minutes ago
-
Egypt to prosecute travel agents for 'fraudulent' hajj trips: government10 seconds ago
-
Gaza health officials: at least 24 killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City12 seconds ago
-
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor2 hours ago
-
China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe2 hours ago
-
Gaza fighting rages as Red Cross reports 22 killed near its office2 hours ago
-
Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off2 hours ago
-
Food piles up at Gaza crossing as aid agencies say unable to work3 hours ago
-
Iran's top court overturns rapper Salehi's death sentence: lawyer3 hours ago