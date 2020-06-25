New Caledonia to vote Oct 4 on independence from France

The French Pacific island territory of New Caledonia will hold a referendum on independence from France on October 4, a month later than originally planned, due to the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The French Pacific island territory of New Caledonia will hold a referendum on independence from France on October 4, a month later than originally planned, due to the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday.

Initially scheduled for September 6, the vote has been "delayed to October 4, 2020 due to the consequences of the health crisis," French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told reporters.

The second vote on independence follows a referendum in November 2018 when 57 per cent of voters chose to remain part of France.

The government in Paris had already proposed October 4 as the new date, but on June 12 a majority of MPs from New Caledonia's parliament voted in favour of October 25.