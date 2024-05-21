Open Menu

New Caledonia Tourists 'ecstatic' As Rescue Planes Arrive

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

New Caledonia tourists 'ecstatic' as rescue planes arrive

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Tourists trapped by rioting, looting and separatist roadblocks in crisis-wracked New Caledonia expressed joy that they may soon be rescued after the first military evacuation flights landed on Tuesday.

For the last week, Australian tourist Maxwell Winchester and his wife Tiffany have been barricaded into a normally idyllic hill resort outside the capital Noumea.

As gunfire rattled down the valley and smoke spewed from nearby towns, they faced a fearful wait for help as supplies of food slowly dwindled.

"Every night, we had to sleep with one eye open," Winchester told AFP.

"Every noise, we were worried that they were coming in to loot us."

For days, they monitored the latest news -- which brought alarming reports of six dead and hundreds injured -- while struggling to get help from Australian consular staff.

Winchester received word around lunchtime Tuesday that Australia was finally sending two military evacuation planes.

"We are ecstatic," he said, even though the couple believe they may not be among the first evacuees.

More than 3,000 people are estimated to have been stranded by a week of unrest that has shuttered the Pacific archipelago's main international airport.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Australia Wife Noumea Winchester May From Airport

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

8 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

2 hours ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

3 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

3 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

4 hours ago
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

16 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

16 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

16 hours ago

More Stories From World