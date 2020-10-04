UrduPoint.com
New Caledonia Votes Against Independence From France - Preliminary Results

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

New Caledonia Votes Against Independence From France - Preliminary Results

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) About 54.1 percent of voters in the French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia spoke on Sunday against the independence from France, the Nouvelle-Calédonie la 1ère broadcaster reported, citing preliminary results after processing 155,000 out of 180,000 ballots.

On Sunday, New Caledonia held a second independence referendum after almost 170 years of French colonial rule. Voters were asked if they wanted to gain full sovereignty and become independent.

A de-colonization agreement signed in 1998, known as the Noumea Accord, provides for several such referendums. The first vote took place on November 4, 2018, when 56.7 percent of New Caledonia residents opted to remain part of France.

