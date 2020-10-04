New Caledonia Votes Against Independence From France - Final Results

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) As many as 53.26 percent of voters in the French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia spoke on Sunday against the independence from France, the French Ministry of the Overseas said after processing ballots from all polling stations.

On Sunday, New Caledonia held a second independence referendum after almost 170 years of French colonial rule. Voters were asked if they wanted to gain full sovereignty and become independent. According to the ministry, this year's turnout was 85.64 percent.

A de-colonization agreement signed in 1998, known as the Noumea Accord, provides for several such referendums. The first vote took place on November 4, 2018, when 56.7 percent of New Caledonia residents opted to remain part of France. The turnout back then was 81 percent.

The third referendum on independence may take place in 2022.

With a population of about 270,000, New Caledonia has been under French control since it was colonized in 1853. The indigenous Kanaks represent about 40 percent of its population. The archipelago, in its status of the French special collectivity with its own congress and government, enjoys large autonomy over domestic affairs, but the issues of defense, justice, education and foreign relations are managed by Paris.

In the late 1980s, rising pro-independence sentiment led to violent clashes between pro-independence Kanaks and pro-Paris Europeans. In 1988, the Matignon Accord proposed an end to direct French rule, while the 1998 Noumea accord paved the way for the steady devolution of powers as well as referendums.