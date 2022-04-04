UrduPoint.com

New Canada Sanctions Target 9 Russian, 9 Belarusian Individuals - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 11:18 PM

New Canada Sanctions Target 9 Russian, 9 Belarusian Individuals - Global Affairs

Canada has imposed new sanctions on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for their alleged involvement in violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia's special military operation in that country, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Canada has imposed new sanctions on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for their alleged involvement in violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia's special military operation in that country, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"The upcoming measures will impose restrictions on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for having facilitated and enabled violations of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. These individuals are close associates of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Independence

Recent Stories

No Provisions Exist to Suspend Russia From UN Secu ..

No Provisions Exist to Suspend Russia From UN Security Council - UK Envoy

29 seconds ago
 Hungary's Position on Energy Supplies Seen Unchang ..

Hungary's Position on Energy Supplies Seen Unchanged After Elections - Russian A ..

31 seconds ago
 French Court Begins Hearings in Fatal Sukhoi Super ..

French Court Begins Hearings in Fatal Sukhoi Superjet Crash

33 seconds ago
 West Will Try to Dissolve Specific Fake About Buch ..

West Will Try to Dissolve Specific Fake About Bucha in Demagogic Reasoning - Lav ..

34 seconds ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

6 minutes ago
 Agreement signed for establishing cold storage in ..

Agreement signed for establishing cold storage in NWDs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.