New Canada Sanctions Target 9 Russian, 9 Belarusian Individuals - Global Affairs

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Canada has imposed new sanctions on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for their alleged involvement in violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia's special military operation in that country, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"The upcoming measures will impose restrictions on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for having facilitated and enabled violations of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. These individuals are close associates of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.