UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Canadian Sanctions Attempt To Interfere In Russia's Affairs, Doomed To Fail - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

New Canadian Sanctions Attempt to Interfere in Russia's Affairs, Doomed to Fail - Embassy

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Wednesday slammed Canada's latest round of sanctions against Russia and said such attempts to interfere in the country's internal affairs are doomed to fail.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials in line with similar measures taken earlier by the United States and the European Union over the case of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny.

"We condemn Canada's imposition of additional anti-Russian sanctions, which are absolutely illegitimate from the perspective of international law and meaningless in terms of pressure on Russia," the Russian Embassy said in a press release. "Attempts to interfere in our internal affairs and impose their distorted and politicized perception of reality are doomed to fail."

Related Topics

Russia Canada European Union Ottawa United States From Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

1 hour ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

34 minutes ago

Protest against illegal occupation of land

34 minutes ago

Myanmar Martial Law in Areas Near Yangon Prompts E ..

34 minutes ago

Nigeria, Western allies stage naval drills in pira ..

34 minutes ago

Lebanese Hospitals in Urgent Need of Oxygen For Pa ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.