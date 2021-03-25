TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Wednesday slammed Canada's latest round of sanctions against Russia and said such attempts to interfere in the country's internal affairs are doomed to fail.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials in line with similar measures taken earlier by the United States and the European Union over the case of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny.

"We condemn Canada's imposition of additional anti-Russian sanctions, which are absolutely illegitimate from the perspective of international law and meaningless in terms of pressure on Russia," the Russian Embassy said in a press release. "Attempts to interfere in our internal affairs and impose their distorted and politicized perception of reality are doomed to fail."