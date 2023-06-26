Open Menu

New Carbon Accounting Rules Target 'greenwashing'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 11:28 PM

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

Common standards unveiled Monday for companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions could curb misleading climate claims in the corporate world, the chair of the body that wrote the norms told AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Common standards unveiled Monday for companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions could curb misleading climate claims in the corporate world, the chair of the body that wrote the norms told AFP.

Currently, most large companies report how many tonnes of carbon they emit into the atmosphere each year, but the data is often not reliable.

The poor quality of data and lack of common standards allows companies to overstate their climate credentials -- the practice of "greenwashing".

The new standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards board (ISSB) on Monday will set uniform sustainability and climate standards for companies to follow worldwide from 2024.

"Greenwashing... will end the day our standards have gained a sufficiently significant position in the markets," ISSB chairman Emmanuel Faber told AFP.

The standards aim to "reassure the financial market about the information it is given", said Faber, the former chief executive of French food company Danone.

The ISSB was created by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, a non-profit organisation governing international accounting rules.

The new standards -- dubbed IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 -- "will help to improve trust and confidence in company disclosures about sustainability to inform investment decisions," the ISSB said.

"And for the first time, the standards create a common language for disclosing the effect of climate-related risks and opportunities on a company's prospects," it added.

Companies have to voluntarily adopt the standards, or governments have to decide whether to require them to do so.

Countries are adopting measures to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century in the hopes of limiting the increase in global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the 2015 Paris climate pact.

This is creating a patchwork of regulations for firms to comply with and the financial stakes in the transition are becoming more and more important, both for the firms and their shareholders.

"When you have lots of countries all making regulations and requirements at the same time, that's a bit of a nightmare scenario for companies," said Kate Levick, the associate director for sustainable finance at independent think tank E3G.

IFRS accounting standards are required in many countries, while many companies in other countries use them in order to better tap international finance.

Related Topics

World Poor Company Paris Same Tank Gas 2015 Market All From

Recent Stories

Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

9 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on co ..

NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

9 minutes ago
 No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the ..

No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Aff ..

9 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiou ..

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiously' on Russian Skater Valieva ..

9 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spo ..

US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spoke With Russian Officials - St ..

6 minutes ago
 MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint stat ..

MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

6 minutes ago
ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over no ..

ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over non-prosecution

6 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
 Hungary to Oppose Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Ene ..

Hungary to Oppose Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Energy - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 Colorado Gay Club Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing ..

Colorado Gay Club Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Five People, Injuring 17 Othe ..

4 minutes ago
 SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent f ..

SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent financial developments

10 minutes ago
 Fox News Chooses Jesse Watters to Fill Carlson's P ..

Fox News Chooses Jesse Watters to Fill Carlson's Primetime Show Slot

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World