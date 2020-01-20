UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Carbon-Free Arctic Station May Cost Russia Up To $13Mln - Engineers

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

New Carbon-Free Arctic Station May Cost Russia Up to $13Mln - Engineers

Russia's future Arctic station powered by renewable energy will require approximately 10-12 million euros ($11-13 million) to build, Yury Vasiliev, the executive director of the Institute of Arctic Technology of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia's future Arctic station powered by renewable energy will require approximately 10-12 million Euros ($11-13 million) to build, Yury Vasiliev, the executive director of the Institute of Arctic Technology of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, said on Monday.

"It [the station] will cost from 10 to 12 million euros. We made the calculations during the draft project [stage], this is the budget for the first stage to launch the dome part," Vasiliev said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

He added that the institute planned to have the project approved by the end of 2020, construction launched in 2021, and the facility in operation by 2022.

The station will be located 984 feet from the Land of Hopes ethnographic camp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area and powered by wind and hydrogen energy.

The station project is supported by the Russian government and local authorities.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Budget 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sugar crisis starts after flour

15 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda bans over selling of ..

44 seconds ago

No change in 20% employment quota for south Punjab ..

45 seconds ago

Trump Enters Year 4 Riding Strong Economy Amid War ..

47 seconds ago

Ervine falls short as Zimbabwe build against Sri L ..

50 seconds ago

Tender for ML1 railway track to be issued next mon ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.