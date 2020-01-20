New Carbon-Free Arctic Station May Cost Russia Up to $13Mln - Engineers

Russia's future Arctic station powered by renewable energy will require approximately 10-12 million euros ($11-13 million) to build, Yury Vasiliev, the executive director of the Institute of Arctic Technology of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia's future Arctic station powered by renewable energy will require approximately 10-12 million Euros ($11-13 million) to build, Yury Vasiliev, the executive director of the Institute of Arctic Technology of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, said on Monday.

"It [the station] will cost from 10 to 12 million euros. We made the calculations during the draft project [stage], this is the budget for the first stage to launch the dome part," Vasiliev said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

He added that the institute planned to have the project approved by the end of 2020, construction launched in 2021, and the facility in operation by 2022.

The station will be located 984 feet from the Land of Hopes ethnographic camp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area and powered by wind and hydrogen energy.

The station project is supported by the Russian government and local authorities.