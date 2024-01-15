Open Menu

New Cargo Route Important Driver For Pakistan-China Trade: Ambassador Hashmi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

New cargo route important driver for Pakistan-China trade: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the new cargo route between Pakistan and China is an important driver for trade between the countries and a significant step forward in bilateral connectivity spectrum.

“A welcome development and an important driver for trade between Pakistan and China. A significant step forward in bilateral connectivity spectrum,” he said in a statement.

Ambassador Hashmi said, four airlines with several weekly commercial flights were already operating between the both countries.

The new air cargo route was launched last week linking Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China’s Hubei Province with Lahore.

The Ezhou-Lahore cargo route is the first international air cargo route launched by SF Airlines in this year departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport.

The Ezhou-Lahore route is planned to operate three times a week, providing over 300 tons of air transport capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The transported goods mainly include textiles, 3C electronic products, electronic equipment, etc.

The opening of this international cargo route will provide an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan, and provide more logistics convenience for Chinese brands to explore the Pakistani market.

SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express, to date has launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to global destinations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore China Driver Enterprise Market Textile From Airport

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

2 hours ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

3 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

22 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From World