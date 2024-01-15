New Cargo Route Important Driver For Pakistan-China Trade: Ambassador Hashmi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the new cargo route between Pakistan and China is an important driver for trade between the countries and a significant step forward in bilateral connectivity spectrum.
“A welcome development and an important driver for trade between Pakistan and China. A significant step forward in bilateral connectivity spectrum,” he said in a statement.
Ambassador Hashmi said, four airlines with several weekly commercial flights were already operating between the both countries.
The new air cargo route was launched last week linking Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China’s Hubei Province with Lahore.
The Ezhou-Lahore cargo route is the first international air cargo route launched by SF Airlines in this year departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport.
The Ezhou-Lahore route is planned to operate three times a week, providing over 300 tons of air transport capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The transported goods mainly include textiles, 3C electronic products, electronic equipment, etc.
The opening of this international cargo route will provide an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan, and provide more logistics convenience for Chinese brands to explore the Pakistani market.
SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express, to date has launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to global destinations.
