ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger planes, manufactured by the United Aircraft Corporation, will be included in the fleet of the new airline for Russia's Far Eastern Federal District, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to work out the creation of a transport airline that would operate in Far Eastern Federal District and in hard-to-reach areas by January 31.

"Yes, of course, in a number that this Far Eastern company could use.

Preliminary, it is about 20 aircraft, at the very least, that was what we discussed with the Transport Ministry and the Far East Ministry. It is a good contract for the UAC," Manturov said replying to the question about plans to supply SSJ100 for the new airline.

On February 5, Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich, said that his ministry had put forward its proposal regarding the new carrier and was waiting for a meeting on the issue in the near future.