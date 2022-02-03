UrduPoint.com

New Case Against Navalny Filed In Russian Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 06:55 PM

A new criminal case against jailed Russian politician Alexey Navalny on charges of fraud and contempt of court has been filed at the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow, a representative of the court told Sputnik

"The criminal case has been registered, the start date for its consideration has not yet been set," the representative said.

According to the court, Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court.

The case of fraud was initiated over a year ago. According to the investigation, Navalny stole and spent for personal use over 350 million rubles ($4 million) donated to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent banned in Russia).

The second case concerns insulting Judge Vera Akimova, who sentenced Navalny for slandering the veteran of the World War 2, Ignat Artemenko, and fined him 850,000 rubles ($11,101).

The two cases were investigated separately, but before being submitted to the court, they were combined into one proceeding.

In January 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.

>