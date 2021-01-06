New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown

South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 1,000 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday amid signs of a slowdown, while nursing homes and churches continued to be hot spots for virus outbreaks despite extended virus curbs

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 1,000 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday amid signs of a slowdown, while nursing homes and churches continued to be hot spots for virus outbreaks despite extended virus curbs.

The country added 840 more COVID-19 cases, including 809 local infections, raising the total caseload to 65,818, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Wednesday's daily caseload rose from 715 on Tuesday but fell sharply from 1,020 on Monday when mass infections from a Seoul prison and nursing homes were reported. The average daily new cases stood at 863.9 and the reproduction rate stayed slightly below 1 over the past week.

Twenty people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to raise the death toll to 1,027.

uthorities said the current pace of the pandemic is within a manageable level, saying there have been no patients waiting for hospitalization in the Seoul metropolitan over the past three days.

"The preemptive testing and the public's cooperation with the social distancing guidelines is slowly showing effectiveness," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, said in a briefing.

As long-term care facilities and detention centers have reported a rising number of new cases, health authorities plan to increase testing and step up monitoring on such facilities to detect patients at an early stage and prevent mass infections.

The justice ministry said it is considering conducting full-on COVID-19 testing on all inmates and staff at 52 correctional facilities nationwide in a bid to contain further spread of the virus.

Health authorities said the virus curve has been slowly flattening thanks to preemptive testing and social distancing rules, but they remained cautious over continued group infections and the possibility of a virus resurgence in the winter season and the spread of a new virus variant.

As the country has reported 12 cases of a more transmissible coronavirus variant first reported in Britain, South Korea has been tightening restrictions on the entry of foreigners.

Starting Friday, foreigners arriving at South Korean airports must present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours before their departure to the nation, the KDCA said.

Related government agencies have also been discussing whether to extend the ban on passenger flights departing from Britain, which has been in place since Dec. 23, to block the new virus variant, officials said.