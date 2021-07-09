New CDC Guidance Prioritizes Return to In-Person Instruction in US Schools This Fall

The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) on Friday updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools that makes the return to in-person instruction starting this Fall a priority while emphasizing the need to rely on local data to implement appropriate prevention strategies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) on Friday updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools that makes the return to in-person instruction starting this Fall a priority while emphasizing the need to rely on local data to implement appropriate prevention strategies.

"Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority," the new guidance says. "[The guidance] updated to emphasize the need for localities to monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing, and occurrence of COVID-19 outbreaks to guide decisions on the level of layered prevention strategies.

"

The new guidance continues to recommend maintaining at least 3 feet of distance between students inside classrooms as well as wearing masks indoors by those who are not fully vaccinated in order to reduce transmission risk.

The schools are advised to use other preventative strategies when it is not possible to maintain distance, including testing, ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette.

The guidance update is published amid the recent CDC report according to which the prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US has exceeded the 50% mark, with cases and hospitalizations increasing over the past week.