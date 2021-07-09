UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New CDC Guidance Prioritizes Return To In-Person Instruction In US Schools This Fall

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

New CDC Guidance Prioritizes Return to In-Person Instruction in US Schools This Fall

The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) on Friday updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools that makes the return to in-person instruction starting this Fall a priority while emphasizing the need to rely on local data to implement appropriate prevention strategies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) on Friday updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools that makes the return to in-person instruction starting this Fall a priority while emphasizing the need to rely on local data to implement appropriate prevention strategies.

"Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority," the new guidance says. "[The guidance] updated to emphasize the need for localities to monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing, and occurrence of COVID-19 outbreaks to guide decisions on the level of layered prevention strategies.

"

The new guidance continues to recommend maintaining at least 3 feet of distance between students inside classrooms as well as wearing masks indoors by those who are not fully vaccinated in order to reduce transmission risk.

The schools are advised to use other preventative strategies when it is not possible to maintain distance, including testing, ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette.

The guidance update is published amid the recent CDC report according to which the prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US has exceeded the 50% mark, with cases and hospitalizations increasing over the past week.

Related Topics

Guide From

Recent Stories

AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro welcomes top-ranked ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits new building of UAE Miss ..

4 minutes ago

PU CEES organizes webinar on plastic pollution

3 minutes ago

Arts Council Karachi remembers prominent poet Shak ..

3 minutes ago

Intisar Ahmed assumes charge as Director Admin PBC ..

3 minutes ago

Capital police rounded up 127 beggars, 17 handlers ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.