New CDU Leader Laschet Favors Reconciliation With Russia - German Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The new chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Armin Laschet, personally stands for reconciliation with Russia but would likely fail in easing the existing tensions due to resistance by transatlantic advocates, Alexander Neu, a German parliament member from the leftist Die Linke party, told Sputnik on Monday.

Laschet was elected to lead Germany's ruling party on Saturday, following months of a pandemic-related postponement of the vote and growing uncertainty around who will replace Angela Merkel at the helm of the CDU and, potentially, the Federal government after the 2021 elections.

"Laschet has won the race. I am surprised.

He is too left and he stands for reconciliation with Russia," Neu said.

At the same time, the lawmaker expressed doubts that the new CDU head's personal political will is in any way enough to significantly change Germany's current relationship with Russia, saying that "[Laschet] can try to ease the tension between us, but he will be confronted with heavy resistance by transatlantic mafia in the media and politics in Germany."

In an opinion from the opposite side of Germany's political spectrum, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, ex-lawmaker Albert Breininger, told Sputnik on Saturday that Laschet could be described as a "convenient" and please-all politician.