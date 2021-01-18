UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New CDU Leader Laschet Favors Reconciliation With Russia - German Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

New CDU Leader Laschet Favors Reconciliation With Russia - German Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The new chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Armin Laschet, personally stands for reconciliation with Russia but would likely fail in easing the existing tensions due to resistance by transatlantic advocates, Alexander Neu, a German parliament member from the leftist Die Linke party, told Sputnik on Monday.

Laschet was elected to lead Germany's ruling party on Saturday, following months of a pandemic-related postponement of the vote and growing uncertainty around who will replace Angela Merkel at the helm of the CDU and, potentially, the Federal government after the 2021 elections.

"Laschet has won the race. I am surprised.

He is too left and he stands for reconciliation with Russia," Neu said.

At the same time, the lawmaker expressed doubts that the new CDU head's personal political will is in any way enough to significantly change Germany's current relationship with Russia, saying that "[Laschet] can try to ease the tension between us, but he will be confronted with heavy resistance by transatlantic mafia in the media and politics in Germany."

In an opinion from the opposite side of Germany's political spectrum, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, ex-lawmaker Albert Breininger, told Sputnik on Saturday that Laschet could be described as a "convenient" and please-all politician.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote German Germany Same Lead Turkish Lira Angela Merkel Christian Media From Government Race

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

14 minutes ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

1 hour ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

1 hour ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

1 hour ago

Update on Pakistan team

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.