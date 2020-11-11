New Ceasefire Deal Helped Retain What Karabakh Could Lose - Pashinyan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The new ceasefire deal, meant to put an end to the war in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, helped retain what Karabakh risked losing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"This document secured what we could lose, according to military estimates and other assessments. In a situation when Stepanakert became unprotected, there was a big chance to lose Stepanakert, Martuni and Askeran if the fighting continued, after that defense areas and thousands of soldiers would be surrounded. This would result in a full collapse, and the decision [to sign the join statement] was made taking into consideration exactly these estimates," Pashinyan said in a videoaddress that he published on Facebook.

Armenia's General Staff used to complain about resources depletion, with the political leaders sharing the concerns, the prime minister added.

Armenia had made two attempts to regain control over Shusha, Pashinyan recalled.

"One of the attempts failed. In the second case, an Armenian unit managed to get into the city, and differences in opinions on Shusha control were related exactly to the activities of this unit," Pashinyan explained.