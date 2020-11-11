UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Ceasefire Deal Helped Retain What Karabakh Could Lose - Pashinyan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

New Ceasefire Deal Helped Retain What Karabakh Could Lose - Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The new ceasefire deal, meant to put an end to the war in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, helped retain what Karabakh risked losing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"This document secured what we could lose, according to military estimates and other assessments. In a situation when Stepanakert became unprotected, there was a big chance to lose Stepanakert, Martuni and Askeran if the fighting continued, after that defense areas and thousands of soldiers would be surrounded. This would result in a full collapse, and the decision [to sign the join statement] was made taking into consideration exactly these estimates," Pashinyan said in a videoaddress that he published on Facebook.

Armenia's General Staff used to complain about resources depletion, with the political leaders sharing the concerns, the prime minister added.

Armenia had made two attempts to regain control over Shusha, Pashinyan recalled.

"One of the attempts failed. In the second case, an Armenian unit managed to get into the city, and differences in opinions on Shusha control were related exactly to the activities of this unit," Pashinyan explained.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Stepanakert

Recent Stories

Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in mon ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan records 21 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

29 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 51.23 million

31 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific offers Dubai-Manila flights for as lo ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.