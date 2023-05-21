UrduPoint.com

New Ceasefire In Sudan Stipulates Opening Of Humanitarian Corridors - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 04:00 AM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The conflicting parties in Sudan have agreed during the talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah to open humanitarian corridors for the delivery of aid during the week-long ceasefire, an informed source told Sputnik.

On Saturday evening, media reported that negotiators of the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group agreed on a week-long ceasefire starting Saturday, to allow for humanitarian access to conflict zones in Sudan.

"The parties to the conflict pledged to open humanitarian 'corridors' to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population. They reaffirmed their commitment to withdraw their forces as far as possible from hospitals and medical institutions," an informed source told Sputnik after the talks in Jeddah concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, to discuss progress in Jeddah talks.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

The World Health Organization estimates that some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 others have been injured amid the armed conflict in Sudan. Both sides have traded blame for the ensuing humanitarian crisis, with dire shortages of food, water and fuel, and limited power supply.

