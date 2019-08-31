UrduPoint.com
New Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib To Enter Into Force On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:10 AM

New Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib to Enter Into Force on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) A new ceasefire will enter into force in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria on Saturday.

The new truce was announced on Friday by the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.

The center also called on the leaders of armed groups operating in Idlib to stop staging provocations and to join the peace process instead.

Fighting in northwestern Syria has intensified over the last several weeks, despite the recent ceasefire agreed during talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in early August. On August 5, the Syrian army launched an offensive, citing the militants' failure to respect the truce.

