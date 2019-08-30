(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A new ceasefire will be introduced in the de-escalation zone in Syria's northwestern Idlib province starting August 31, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Friday.

"In order to stabilize the situation, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has reached agreement that the Syrian governmental forces will cease fire unilaterally in the Idlib de-escalation zone starting 6 a.m. [03:00 GMT] of August 31, 2019," the center said.

The center also called on the leaders of armed groups operating in Idlib to stop staging provocations and to join the peace process instead.