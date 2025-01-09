Open Menu

New Chairman Takes Over Dassault Billionaire Family Holding

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Dassault group holding, owned by one of France's richest families, announced on Thursday that the head of its fighter jet division has taken over as chairman.

Dassault Aviation chief executive Eric Trappier succeeds Charles Edelstenne, a pillar of the family empire whose diverse businesses includes software, real estate, wine, an auction house and Le Figaro newspaper.

Edelstenne, 87, had headed the GIMD family holding since the death of Serge Dassault in 2018, of whom he was a close confidant.

He will now serve as honorary chairman, the group said in a statement.

Trappier, 64, became CEO of Dassault Aviation in 2013 and will retain the role.

His appointment as head of the family holding was announced in February but he officially took over on Thursday.

His crowning achievement as head of the aircraft manufacturer is turning the Rafale fighter jet into an export success, a key factor for the company's economic sustainability.

The Dassaults are France's sixth richest family, with more than 28 billion Euros ($28.8 billion) in business assets, according to a 2024 ranking by Challenges magazine.

