New Chancery Building Project Of Pakistan Consulate Inaugurated In Jeddah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 09:42 PM
Consul General of Pakistan, Jeddah, Khalid Majid hosted the ground breaking ceremony of the new chancery building of the Consulate General of Pakistan here on Monday
The project was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq.
Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador said Jeddah Consulate was the largest Mission abroad of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He said, "This Mission serves approximately 1.8 million Pakistanis in the western region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new Chancery building project represents the fulfilment of much needed and long awaited purpose built chancery building to serve the community and perform diplomatic function in an appropriate and most efficient manner."
He said design and architecture of the building represents a combination of Pak-Saudi and Islamic architecture.
The building will be equipped with all modern amenities and energy efficient systems. The project is likely to be completed within a period of one year from the date of inauguration.
Ambassador Farooq highlighted the salient features of the project and assured timely completion of the project.
He said that Pakistan embassy and Jeddah Consulate will continue to serve the Pakistani community in the Kingdom with added zeal and commitment.
The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their continuous support and cooperation for this project. The new chancery building will be a beautiful addition to Jeddah’s architectural landscape and a facilitation hub for the community.
A large number of community members from various walks of life attended the inaugural ceremony.
