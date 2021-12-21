UrduPoint.com

New Charges Brought Against Ex-President Of Kyrgyzstan Akayev

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) New charges have been brought against former president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev in the case of corruption during the implementation of a project on developing the Kumtor goldfield, the State Committee for National Security said on Tuesday.

"The investigation into the Kumtor case, including in relation to Askar Akayev, continues. Moreover, former President Askar Akayev has been presented with new charges on the basis of episodes of the conclusion of the general agreement with the Cameco company in 1992 and the restructuring of the Kumtor project in 2003," the committee's spokesperson said.

