New China-Europe Freight Train Route Launches In East China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:04 PM

New China-Europe freight train route launches in east China

A freight train route linking the city of Bengbu, eastern China's Anhui Province, and 17 cities in Europe and Asia was launched Tuesday, according to local authorities

HEIFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A freight train route linking the city of Bengbu, eastern China's Anhui Province, and 17 cities in Europe and Asia was launched Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The first freight train on this route, which was loaded with construction materials, medicine and other commodities, left the city and headed for 12 countries and regions including Germany, Russia and Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

There are one to two freight trains every week along the route, which will be adjusted based on the development of the sector in the future.

The city of Bengbu, an important transportation hub in China, is known for its production of silicon-based and biology-based new materials.

