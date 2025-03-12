New China-Pakistan highway research unveiled to promote resource reuse

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Recently, joint research on the reuse of bulk industrial solid waste and desert sand towards sustainable development was initiated between China and Pakistan.

The agreement was signed among Xi'an University of Architecture and Technology (XAUAT), Shihezi University (SHZU), Karakoram International University (KIU) and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Highway Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

The core project of this collaboration is "Research and Application of Key Technologies for Solid Waste-Based Green and Low-Carbon Fluidized Solidified Soil," according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Wednesday.

In view of the geographical conditions of Xinjiang, the research aims to develop high-performance cementitious materials based on solid waste and use them to improve desert sand thereby producing green and low-carbon fluidized solidified soil.

This will not only help reduce the cost of solid waste disposal and engineering spoil transportation, lowering construction costs, but also realize the commercial utilization of industrial solid waste.

Under the agreement, the four parties will integrate their unique resources into the project and promote cooperation in scientific research, talent cultivation and technology transfer in transportation infrastructure construction and maintenance.

