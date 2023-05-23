New Chinese Ambassador to US Arriving in Washington on Tuesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) New Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng will arrive in Washington on Tuesday to take up his new post, Politico reported, citing sources.

The arrival of Xie, who served as Chinese Vice Foreign Minister before his new appointment, likely reflects Beijing's intention to ease tensions in relations with the US and follows President Joe Biden's remarks about the coming "thaw" between his country and China, according to the report.

China's new diplomatic representative to the US will have to deal with relations that have hit a 50-year low due to tensions over Taiwan, trade and the incident involving an alleged Chinese spy balloon downed in February, the newspaper said.

The situation around Taiwan recently escalated again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early April, with Beijing launching massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.