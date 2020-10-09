UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Clashes Break Out Between Rival Factions In Kyrgyz Capital: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:04 PM

New clashes break out between rival factions in Kyrgyz capital: AFP

Two large crowds supporting rival politicians clashed in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Friday, an AFP correspondent saw, amid a deepening power vacuum in the country despite President Sooronbay Jeenbekov suggesting he will resign

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Two large crowds supporting rival politicians clashed in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Friday, an AFP correspondent saw, amid a deepening power vacuum in the country despite President Sooronbay Jeenbekov suggesting he will resign.

Fist fights broke out after two hostile camps that are jostling to form a government converged in the city centre.

Supporters were seen breaking the windows of cars as security for one of the groups fired shots in the air before key leaders were evacuated from the scene.

Related Topics

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan From Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf lead Central Punjab to c ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police to introduce street watcher syste ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Armenia Must Comply With ..

2 minutes ago

Implementation of merit essential for promoting pe ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan requires proof of negative RT-PCR test fr ..

14 minutes ago

PCIC decides install waste to power project in Kar ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.