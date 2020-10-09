New clashes break out between rival factions in Kyrgyz capital: AFP

Two large crowds supporting rival politicians clashed in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Friday, an AFP correspondent saw, amid a deepening power vacuum in the country despite President Sooronbay Jeenbekov suggesting he will resign

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Two large crowds supporting rival politicians clashed in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Friday, an AFP correspondent saw, amid a deepening power vacuum in the country despite President Sooronbay Jeenbekov suggesting he will resign.

Fist fights broke out after two hostile camps that are jostling to form a government converged in the city centre.

Supporters were seen breaking the windows of cars as security for one of the groups fired shots in the air before key leaders were evacuated from the scene.